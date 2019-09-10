Log in
Cooper Energy : Presentation to RIU Good Oil Conference 2019 11 September 2019

09/10/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Presentation to Good Oil Conference 2019 David Maxwell

Managing Director

Ocean Monarch on location at Annie-1,

Otway Basin, offshore Peterborough August 2019

Important Notice - Disclaimer and other information

The information in this presentation:

  • Is not an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for shares in Cooper Energy Limited or to retain or sell any shares that are currently held.
  • Does not take into account the individual investment objectives or the financial situation of investors.
  • Was prepared with due care and attention and is current at the date of the presentation.

Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts (where applicable) in this presentation.

Before making or varying any investment in shares of Cooper Energy Limited, all investors should consider the appropriateness of that investment in light of their individual investment objectives and financial situation and should seek their own independent professional advice.

Qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator

This report contains information on petroleum reserves and resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation reviewed by Mr Andrew Thomas who is a full time employee of Cooper Energy Limited holding the position of General Manager Exploration & Subsurface, who holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons), is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Rounding

All numbers in this presentation have been rounded. As a result, some total figures may differ insignificantly from totals obtained from arithmetic addition of the rounded numbers presented.

Reserves and resources calculation

Information on the company's reserves and resources and their calculation are provided in the appendices to this presentation.

Currency

All financial information is expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified

Presentation to Good Oil Conference September 2019

2

Key messages

  1. Cooper Energy's performance in FY19 demonstrated its operating, technical and commercial capability
    • Safety
    • Sole gas offshore project
    • 5 new gas contracts
    • Otway offshore exploration preparation and results
  3. This year Cooper Energy expects a transformational uplift in production, revenue and cash from the start- up of Sole
  4. Cooper Energy has optionality in its growth opportunities
    • Contingent Resources, development projects and exploration potential capable of providing the next wave of growth
    • not dependent on exploration success, or any single project, for ongoing growth in the medium term

Presentation to Good Oil Conference September 2019

3

Key results since last year's Good Oil conference

Growing the business and value

2P Reserves: up 0.5%

Revenue: up 12%

$million

75.5

52.4

52.7

67.5

2

39.1

1.3

11.7

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Market capitalisation: up 45%

$ million

997

689

463

109

Good

Good

Good

9-Sep-

Oil 16

Oil 17

Oil 18

19

Share price: up 43%

cents

0.615

0.43

0.29

0.25

Good Good Good 9-Sep- Oil 16 Oil 17 Oil 18 19

Presentation to Good Oil Conference September 2019

4

What have we done since last year?

Finance redetermination

Senior bank facilities reset

New gas contracts

Share market

ASX 200 admission

Sole Gas Project: offshore

Offshore construction completed

Umbilical replacement

Otway gas exploration

Origin Energy (CY20)

Orbost Gas Plant Upgrade

O-I (CY20)

AGL: Sole start up and

CY20

Visy

Completed. Production up

Annie-1 gas discovery

Approaching commissioning

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 02:31:02 UTC
