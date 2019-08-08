Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Resignation/Appointment Company Secretary 08 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:40am EDT

ASX Announcement / Media Release

8 August 2019

Company Secretary appointment

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces the appointment of Ms Amelia Jalleh as Company Secretary and General Counsel effective from 9 August 2019. Ms Jalleh succeeds Ms Alison Evans who is to leave the company after more than six years in the role, following a transition period.

Prior to joining Cooper Energy, Ms Jalleh was Director, Business Development Asia-Pacific for Repsol, based in Singapore. Ms Jalleh brings more than eighteen years' experience in the international oil and gas industry, including senior corporate, commercial and legal roles in Australia, the Middle East, North America and South-East Asia for Talisman Energy, King & Spalding LLP and Santos.

Ms Jalleh holds a Masters of Laws (University of Melbourne), Bachelor of Laws and Legal Practice (Hons) (Flinders University of South Australia) and a Bachelor of Arts (Flinders University of South Australia). A summary CV follows.

In welcoming Ms Jalleh, Cooper Energy Managing Director David Maxwell also acknowledged the contribution made by Ms Evans to Cooper Energy.

"Over the last six years Alison has led the secretarial and legal functions for the company as it has developed from a micro-cap to an ASX200 company. She has played a lead role in the completion of the company-making transactions, capital raisings and finance agreements during this period and we thank Alison for her valued contribution and wish her well for the future" he said.

"We welcome Amelia and look forward to her contribution as we prepare for the start-up of the Sole Gas Project and advance the development of other opportunities in our portfolio" Mr Maxwell said.

Further comment and information:

David Maxwell

Don Murchland

Managing Director

Investor Relations Advisor

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low-cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves and resources in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

1

Summary Work Experience & Academic Qualifications

Amelia Jalleh BA LLB (Hons), LLM

Company Secretary and General Counsel,

Cooper Energy Limited

Work experience

Repsol Oil & Gas SEA Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Talisman

(part of the Repsol Group)

King & Spalding LLP

Santos Limited

2018 - 2019 Director, Business Development, Asia-Pacific

2017

Business Development Manager, Asia-Pacific

2015 - 2017

Commercial Manager, Talisman Energy

2013- 2015

Manager, Plan & Capital Governance Asia

Pacific, Talisman Energy

2010 - 2013

Legal Manager, PNG/Australia, Talisman

Energy

2008-2010

Counsel

2001-2007

Corporate Lawyer

Academic qualifications

Bachelor of Laws and Legal

2000

Flinders University of South Australia

Practice (Hons)

Bachelor of Arts

2000

Flinders University of South Australia

Master of Laws

2009

University of Melbourne

2

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
08/09COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Resignation/Appointment Company Secretary
AQ
08/09COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Announcement and webcast of FY19 results
AQ
08/08COOPER ENERGY : Announcement and webcast of FY19 results 08 August 2019
PU
08/08COOPER ENERGY : Resignation/Appointment Company Secretary 08 August 2019
PU
08/05COOPER ENERGY : Form 603 Carol Australia Holdings Pty Ltd becoming a substantial..
PU
08/05COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - Annie-1 spuds in the offshore Otway Basin
AQ
08/02COOPER ENERGY : Annie-1 spuds in the offshore Otway Basin 02 August 2019
PU
07/30COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : - 3 well Program commences at Parsons
AQ
07/29COOPER ENERGY : 3 well program commences at Parsons 30 July 2019
PU
07/29COOPER ENERGY : Ocean Monarch mobilising to offshore Otway
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 75,8 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 -5,63 M
Debt 2019 64,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -164x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,68x
Capitalization 884 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Last Close Price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.21.35%596
CNOOC LTD-3.13%67 774
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.38%61 135
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.99%46 637
ANADARKO PETROLEUM65.99%36 564
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-23.22%35 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group