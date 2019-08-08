Cooper Energy : Resignation/Appointment Company Secretary 08 August 2019

ASX Announcement / Media Release

8 August 2019

Company Secretary appointment

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) announces the appointment of Ms Amelia Jalleh as Company Secretary and General Counsel effective from 9 August 2019. Ms Jalleh succeeds Ms Alison Evans who is to leave the company after more than six years in the role, following a transition period.

Prior to joining Cooper Energy, Ms Jalleh was Director, Business Development Asia-Pacific for Repsol, based in Singapore. Ms Jalleh brings more than eighteen years' experience in the international oil and gas industry, including senior corporate, commercial and legal roles in Australia, the Middle East, North America and South-East Asia for Talisman Energy, King & Spalding LLP and Santos.

Ms Jalleh holds a Masters of Laws (University of Melbourne), Bachelor of Laws and Legal Practice (Hons) (Flinders University of South Australia) and a Bachelor of Arts (Flinders University of South Australia). A summary CV follows.

In welcoming Ms Jalleh, Cooper Energy Managing Director David Maxwell also acknowledged the contribution made by Ms Evans to Cooper Energy.

"Over the last six years Alison has led the secretarial and legal functions for the company as it has developed from a micro-cap to an ASX200 company. She has played a lead role in the completion of the company-making transactions, capital raisings and finance agreements during this period and we thank Alison for her valued contribution and wish her well for the future" he said.

"We welcome Amelia and look forward to her contribution as we prepare for the start-up of the Sole Gas Project and advance the development of other opportunities in our portfolio" Mr Maxwell said.

