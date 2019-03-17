Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cooper Energy Ltd.    COE   AU000000COE2

COOPER ENERGY LTD.

(COE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
0.505 AUD   -0.98%
07:04pCOOPER ENERGY : Sole gas project update 18 March 2019
PU
03/12COOPER ENERGY : Euroz Securities Rottnest Island Institutional Conference 12 March 2019
PU
03/12COOPER ENERGY : Investor Pack Update - March 2019 12 March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Energy : Sole gas project update 18 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

ASX Announcement / Media Release

18 March 2019

Sole Gas Project Update

  • Control umbilical installation and testing completed

  • Offshore construction phase completed, LTI free, within budget

  • Pipeline repair scheduled to commence late-April

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) advises installation and testing of the 67 km control umbilical connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas Plant has been completed. This milestone marks completion of the offshore construction phase of the Sole Gas Project, free of lost time injuries and within budget.

The only work remaining on the offshore project is repair of the damaged pipe section which is expected to commence in late April. The offshore project, which was 93% complete at end-February, is expected to be fully completed, ready and available to deliver gas to APA Group's Orbost Gas Plant by end-May 2019.

Work on the onshore element of the project to upgrade Orbost Gas Plant to process gas from Sole is well advanced. APA are currently assessing the most likely plant completion date within the September quarter and working closely with Cooper Energy to confirm timing and ensure a safe and reliable start-up for the plant.

Gas supply from Sole to the Orbost Gas Plant is expected to commence prior to plant completion for the commissioning and the subsequent plant performance test.

Further comment and information:

David Maxwell

Don Murchland

Managing Director

Investor Relations Advisor

+61 8 8100 4900

+61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves, resources and processing plant, in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

1

Disclaimer

Cooper Energy Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 23:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER ENERGY LTD.
07:04pCOOPER ENERGY : Sole gas project update 18 March 2019
PU
03/12COOPER ENERGY : Euroz Securities Rottnest Island Institutional Conference 12 Mar..
PU
03/12COOPER ENERGY : Investor Pack Update - March 2019 12 March 2019
PU
02/11COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
AQ
02/11COOPER ENERGY : Gas sales drive revenue and underlying profit growth
AQ
02/08COOPER ENERGY : Announcement and webcast of first half results
AQ
01/23COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
AQ
2018COOPER ENERGY : COE) Insider Sells A$50,400.00 in Stock
AQ
2018COOPER ENERGY : Form 604 AustralianSuper Pty Ltd 20 December 2018
PU
2018COOPER ENERGY : Appendix 3Y 17 December 2018
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 79,9 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 8,23 M
Debt 2019 43,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,14
P/E ratio 2020 10,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 819 M
Chart COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cooper Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Peter Maxwell Managing Director & Executive Director
John Craig Conde Non-Executive Chairman
Iain D. MacDougall Operations Manager
Virginia Katherine Suttell Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Warrington Schneider Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER ENERGY LTD.13.48%580
CNOOC LTD16.45%80 635
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.40%76 674
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.88%51 538
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.24%49 073
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.33%33 353
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.