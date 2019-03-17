Cooper Energy : Sole gas project update 18 March 2019

ASX Announcement / Media Release

18 March 2019

Sole Gas Project Update

• Control umbilical installation and testing completed

• Offshore construction phase completed, LTI free, within budget

• Pipeline repair scheduled to commence late-April

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) advises installation and testing of the 67 km control umbilical connecting the Sole gas field with the Orbost Gas Plant has been completed. This milestone marks completion of the offshore construction phase of the Sole Gas Project, free of lost time injuries and within budget.

The only work remaining on the offshore project is repair of the damaged pipe section which is expected to commence in late April. The offshore project, which was 93% complete at end-February, is expected to be fully completed, ready and available to deliver gas to APA Group's Orbost Gas Plant by end-May 2019.

Work on the onshore element of the project to upgrade Orbost Gas Plant to process gas from Sole is well advanced. APA are currently assessing the most likely plant completion date within the September quarter and working closely with Cooper Energy to confirm timing and ensure a safe and reliable start-up for the plant.

Gas supply from Sole to the Orbost Gas Plant is expected to commence prior to plant completion for the commissioning and the subsequent plant performance test.

Further comment and information: David Maxwell Don Murchland Managing Director Investor Relations Advisor +61 8 8100 4900 +61 439 300 932

About Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) is an ASX listed exploration and production company which generates revenue from gas supply to south-east Australia and low cost Cooper Basin oil production. The company is an emerging player in the south-east Australian energy sector holding a portfolio of gas supply contracts and one of the most extensive portfolios of gas-focussed acreage and assets, including well located reserves, resources and processing plant, in the Otway and Gippsland basins. The most significant resource, the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, is currently being developed to provide a new source of gas supply for south-east Australia from 2019.

