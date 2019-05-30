Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc    CPS

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC

(CPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Standard : Ford Honors Cooper Standard at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

NOVI, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. The Company was presented with a Smart Pillar award by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

"We are honored to receive this award as a tribute to our innovative Fortrex® sealing product and for providing the highest levels of customer service," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We are proud to collaborate with Ford."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Cooper Standard play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

  • Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars;
  • Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation;
  • Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations;
  • Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process; and
  • Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

Contact:

Sharon S. Wenzl


Cooper Standard


(248) 596-6211


sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-honors-cooper-standard-at-21st-annual-world-excellence-awards-300859362.html

SOURCE Cooper Standard


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS I
01:35pCOOPER STANDARD : Ford Honors Cooper Standard at 21st Annual World Excellence Aw..
PR
05/24COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/20COOPER STANDARD : Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Wi..
AQ
05/20COOPER STANDARD : Peak Sport Products Co. to Use Cooper Standard's Applied Mater..
PR
05/17COOPER STANDARD : Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Wi..
PR
05/15COOPER STANDARD : Issues 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
PR
05/06COOPER STANDARD : to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 14th Annual Industria..
AQ
05/03COOPER STANDARD : Reports First Quarter Results, Reaffirms Adjusted EBITDA Guida..
AQ
05/03COOPER STANDARD : to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 14th Annual Industria..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About