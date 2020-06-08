Log in
Cooper Standard : to Participate in the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edwards will participate in a fireside chat during the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 10.

Edwards will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 2:35 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at: http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 28,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_F

Media Contact 
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard 
(248) 596- 6217
candrews@cooperstandard.com 

Analysts Contact
Roger Hendriksen
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6465
roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-to-participate-in-the-2020-deutsche-bank-global-auto-industry-conference-301071762.html

SOURCE Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
