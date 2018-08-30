Cooper Tire & Rubber : Announces International Leadership Appointments

Luis Ceneviz Promoted to President, International; Alan Yang Named to Succeed Retiring Allen Tsaur as General Manager-Asia

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced two international leadership appointments.

Luis Ceneviz has been promoted by Cooper Tire to President, International with oversight of operations in Europe, Latin America and Asia effective Oct. 1, 2018.

Luis Ceneviz, Senior Vice President & Managing Director-Europe and Latin America, has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and President, International. In this role, he has oversight of operations in Europe, Latin America and Asia effective Oct.1.

Alan Yang has been named Vice President & General Manager-Asia effective immediately. His appointment coincides with the planned retirement of Allen Tsaur, who has been with Cooper for 11 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & General Manager-Asia. Tsaur’s retirement will be effective Oct. 1. He is credited with leading the growth of the Asia business into a thriving enterprise with an extensive original equipment (OE) business.

“Allen’s accomplishments during his tenure with Cooper have been remarkable,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “He has been a trusted and effective leader who will stay on through the transition, and then beyond his retirement as a part-time special advisor to me,” Hughes added.

“We are pleased to have such a talented and experienced executive in Alan Yang to move into Allen’s role. We know firsthand what a great leader Alan is from earlier positions he held at Cooper, and look forward to the contributions we know he will make as we continue to grow our business in Asia. This transition will no doubt benefit from Luis in his new role. In his three years with Cooper, Luis has demonstrated that he is an effective leader who generates results while remaining focused on employee engagement to drive business performance. We thank Allen for his many contributions and congratulate Luis and Alan on their new roles. This is an exciting time at Cooper as we execute our global strategy for long-term growth, and I am confident these appointments will help enable our success,” Hughes concluded.

Biographical Information-Ceneviz

Ceneviz has nearly 40 years of tire industry experience, including global leadership roles at Cooper over the past three years, as well as 28 years at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, among other executive positions. He has lived and worked in locations around the globe. Ceneviz holds numerous educational degrees including production-mechanical engineer and safety engineer degrees from the Universidade Metodista de Piracicaba in Brazil, as well as Master of Business Administration degrees in international business from Ecole Nationale de Ponts Et Chaussess de Paris in Buenos Aires, and strategic management from the Universidad de Belgrano in Buenos Aires. He also earned a doctorate in management from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

Biographical Information-Yang

Yang has significant tire industry and global leadership experience, including time at Cooper earlier in his career, serving first as National Sales Director (China) and then as Vice President & General Manager of China Operations, focused primarily on sales and marketing. Most recently, Yang was the Chief Operating Officer of China National Rubber Company (a unit of ChemChina) and led that company’s tire business, including the integration of the Pirelli and Prometeon businesses. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of China National Chemical Environment Company (a unit of ChemChina). Yang holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Inner Mongolia University of Technology.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

