Cooper Tire & Rubber : Announces International Leadership Appointments

Luis Ceneviz Promoted to President, International; Alan Yang Named to
Succeed Retiring Allen Tsaur as General Manager-Asia
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced two
international leadership appointments.
Luis Ceneviz, Senior Vice President & Managing Director-Europe and Latin
America, has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and
President, International. In this role, he has oversight of operations
in Europe, Latin America and Asia effective Oct.1.
Alan Yang has been named Vice President & General Manager-Asia effective
immediately. His appointment coincides with the planned retirement of
Allen Tsaur, who has been with Cooper for 11 years, most recently
serving as Senior Vice President & General Manager-Asia. Tsaur’s
retirement will be effective Oct. 1. He is credited with leading the
growth of the Asia business into a thriving enterprise with an extensive
original equipment (OE) business.
“Allen’s accomplishments during his tenure with Cooper have been
remarkable,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “He
has been a trusted and effective leader who will stay on through the
transition, and then beyond his retirement as a part-time special
advisor to me,” Hughes added.
“We are pleased to have such a talented and experienced executive in
Alan Yang to move into Allen’s role. We know firsthand what a great
leader Alan is from earlier positions he held at Cooper, and look
forward to the contributions we know he will make as we continue to grow
our business in Asia. This transition will no doubt benefit from Luis in
his new role. In his three years with Cooper, Luis has demonstrated that
he is an effective leader who generates results while remaining focused
on employee engagement to drive business performance. We thank Allen for
his many contributions and congratulate Luis and Alan on their new
roles. This is an exciting time at Cooper as we execute our global
strategy for long-term growth, and I am confident these appointments
will help enable our success,” Hughes concluded.
Biographical Information-Ceneviz
Ceneviz has nearly 40 years of tire industry experience, including
global leadership roles at Cooper over the past three years, as well as
28 years at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, among other executive
positions. He has lived and worked in locations around the globe.
Ceneviz holds numerous educational degrees including
production-mechanical engineer and safety engineer degrees from the
Universidade Metodista de Piracicaba in Brazil, as well as Master of
Business Administration degrees in international business from Ecole
Nationale de Ponts Et Chaussess de Paris in Buenos Aires, and strategic
management from the Universidad de Belgrano in Buenos Aires. He also
earned a doctorate in management from the Indian Institute of Technology
in New Delhi.
Biographical Information-Yang
Yang has significant tire industry and global leadership experience,
including time at Cooper earlier in his career, serving first as
National Sales Director (China) and then as Vice President & General
Manager of China Operations, focused primarily on sales and marketing.
Most recently, Yang was the Chief Operating Officer of China National
Rubber Company (a unit of ChemChina) and led that company’s tire
business, including the integration of the Pirelli and Prometeon
businesses. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of China
National Chemical Environment Company (a unit of ChemChina). Yang holds
a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Inner Mongolia University of
Technology.
About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a
global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture,
marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck,
motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio,
with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations
within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries
