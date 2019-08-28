Log in
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO

(CTB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : Issues 2018 Global Sustainability Report

0
08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today released its seventh annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability report – “Responsibility the Cooper Way.” The report is available on the company’s corporate website at http://coopertire.com/Corporate-Responsibility/Sustainability.aspx.

“Cooper considers corporate social responsibility and sustainability to be an important part of doing business. Publishing this yearly report allows us to detail our progress with initiatives that reduce environmental impact, improve employee health and safety, and support communities,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to these efforts and reporting our progress to key stakeholders.”

Highlights from Cooper’s 2018 report include:

  • Employee health and safety: Cooper continues to promote a zero-injury culture through a “Drive to Zero” global safety campaign, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to continuous improvement toward becoming an injury-free workplace. The Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in Cooper’s tire manufacturing plants worldwide has improved more than 65 percent in the last three years, placing the organization at its lowest recordable TRIR rate since tracking this metric.
  • Sustainable natural rubber: Cooper has signed on as a founding member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR). The GPSNR is a coordinated, universal and standard industry approach that is driving toward solutions to establish and promote sustainable rubber practices. Cooper is among the leaders in the industry who established this important work initiated by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Tire Industry Project (TIP).
  • Energy optimization: Cooper has developed a global energy program that has consistently completed projects and activities to significantly offset energy use, leading facilities across the globe to make strides in energy optimization efforts and greenhouse gas reduction. At Cooper’s Findlay plant, a combined heat and power system is providing onsite generation of approximately 50 percent of the plant’s electrical power needs, generating the steam required for plant processes and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Landfill usage: Cooper continues to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills from our manufacturing plants, while increasing the amount of waste that is recycled and reused by other sources. Cooper is recycling approximately 78 percent of our waste annually.
  • Tire safety education: Cooper continues to support its signature cause of tire and vehicle safety for teens and young adults through the Tread Wisely™ program. Hundreds of Cooper employees have volunteered to share this important safety message by taking part in events and speaking directly with young drivers. Since the program’s launch, hundreds of thousands of teens and young adults across the globe have been reached through the Tread Wisely effort.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 808 M
EBIT 2019 165 M
Net income 2019 80,7 M
Debt 2019 40,4 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 1 154 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 22,99  $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles G. Yurkovich SVP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO-28.89%1 154
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-15.49%5 377
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%4 437
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO LTD45.71%3 435
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 851
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.33%2 025
