Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : to Present at Deutsche Bank and Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conferences

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Global Auto Industry Conference and the Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference, both to be held in Detroit. Also in attendance for Cooper will be recently-appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Chris Eperjesy.

Cooper’s presentations are scheduled as follows:

Deutsche Bank: Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern to be webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226939&tp_key=80ce68ae27&tp_special=8

Wolfe Research: Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern to be webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226947&tp_key=e1fc7e4344&tp_special=8

Both conferences may also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.coopertire.com/Events-and-Presentations. The audio portion of each webcast will be archived on the site within 24 hours following the presentation.

