Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : to Present at Deutsche Bank and Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conferences

01/11/2019 | 08:31am EST

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Global Auto Industry Conference and the Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference, both to be held in Detroit. Also in attendance for Cooper will be recently-appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Chris Eperjesy.

Cooper’s presentations are scheduled as follows:

Both conferences may also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.coopertire.com/Events-and-Presentations. The audio portion of each webcast will be archived on the site within 24 hours following the presentation.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
