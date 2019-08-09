Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August 14

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The conference will be webcast live at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/auto19/sessions/29347-cooper-tire-rubber-company/webcast and can also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.coopertire.com/Events-and-Presentations. The audio portion of the webcast will be archived within 24 hours following the presentation.

