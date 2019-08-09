Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Co    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO

(CTB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The conference will be webcast live at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/auto19/sessions/29347-cooper-tire-rubber-company/webcast and can also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.coopertire.com/Events-and-Presentations. The audio portion of the webcast will be archived within 24 hours following the presentation.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
09:01aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August ..
BU
08/01COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Standard Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Sig..
PR
08/01COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Discoverer AT3™ Interactive Marketing Display Earns..
BU
07/31COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Declares 190th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/29Booze Allen Hamilton rises; Pfizer, Cooper Tire fall
AQ
07/29COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/29Stocks to Watch: Mylan, Merck, Booz Allen, Cooper Tire, Mohawk Industries and..
DJ
07/29COOPER TIRE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
07/29COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 807 M
EBIT 2019 165 M
Net income 2019 81,3 M
Debt 2019 40,4 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 1 233 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,71  $
Last Close Price 24,58  $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles G. Yurkovich SVP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO-23.35%1 233
PIRELLI & CO.-13.42%5 446
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%4 048
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO LTD44.32%3 356
MRF LIMITED-18.34%3 294
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group