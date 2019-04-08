Cooper Tire & Rubber : Tread Wisely Program Encourages Teens to Learn How to Care for Their Tires During National Car Care Month

April is National Car Care Month, a good time for young drivers to learn how to properly care for their tires. Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely™ program, a tire and vehicle safety campaign for teens and young adults, is encouraging young drivers to take this opportunity to learn how to check their tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. Performing these checks monthly can help keep teens and others safer on the road.

Here are the top five reasons tire care should be part of every driver’s monthly car maintenance routine:

Having the right tire pressure helps tires perform like they should, providing better control of the car, and helping tires wear longer and more evenly. Having the right pressure also saves money at the fuel pump because when a car rolls evenly, it eats less gas. Driving a car with even one tire that is underinflated by just 8 PSI can reduce the life of the tire by 9,000 miles and increase fuel consumption by 4%. Proper tire tread provides the traction to stop and hold the road on curves. It also prevents hydroplaning in wet conditions. Tire tread should be no less than 2/32nds of an inch deep on any part of the tire. Damaged tires are dangerous and can cause tire failure, and can also shorten the life of the tire and result in air loss. Anytime tire damage is seen, don’t drive on the tire. Tires are designed and built with great care to provide thousands of miles of excellent service. But for maximum benefit, they must be maintained properly. As the only thing connecting a car to the road...be sure the car’s tires are treated right.

Videos showing how to check tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition – as well as videos about other important driving safety topics – are available on the free Tread Wisely mobile app. The app also allows users to set reminders to perform tire safety checks, sending push notifications directly to their phones each month. The Tread Wisely app is available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). To learn more about Tread Wisely, visit www.treadwisely.org.

