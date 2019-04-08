Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Co    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO

(CTB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cooper Tire & Rubber : Tread Wisely Program Encourages Teens to Learn How to Care for Their Tires During National Car Care Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:02am EDT

April is National Car Care Month, a good time for young drivers to learn how to properly care for their tires. Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely™ program, a tire and vehicle safety campaign for teens and young adults, is encouraging young drivers to take this opportunity to learn how to check their tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. Performing these checks monthly can help keep teens and others safer on the road.

Here are the top five reasons tire care should be part of every driver’s monthly car maintenance routine:

  1. Having the right tire pressure helps tires perform like they should, providing better control of the car, and helping tires wear longer and more evenly.
  2. Having the right pressure also saves money at the fuel pump because when a car rolls evenly, it eats less gas. Driving a car with even one tire that is underinflated by just 8 PSI can reduce the life of the tire by 9,000 miles and increase fuel consumption by 4%.
  3. Proper tire tread provides the traction to stop and hold the road on curves. It also prevents hydroplaning in wet conditions. Tire tread should be no less than 2/32nds of an inch deep on any part of the tire.
  4. Damaged tires are dangerous and can cause tire failure, and can also shorten the life of the tire and result in air loss. Anytime tire damage is seen, don’t drive on the tire.
  5. Tires are designed and built with great care to provide thousands of miles of excellent service. But for maximum benefit, they must be maintained properly. As the only thing connecting a car to the road...be sure the car’s tires are treated right.

Videos showing how to check tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition – as well as videos about other important driving safety topics – are available on the free Tread Wisely mobile app. The app also allows users to set reminders to perform tire safety checks, sending push notifications directly to their phones each month. The Tread Wisely app is available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). To learn more about Tread Wisely, visit www.treadwisely.org.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
09:02aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Tread Wisely Program Encourages Teens to Learn How to Car..
BU
04/05COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Tupelo Plant Earns USTMA Sustainability Award for Improvi..
PU
04/02COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Discoverer SRXLE™ Tire Selected as Original Equipme..
BU
03/27COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Named Most Valuable Partner by Dickinson Fleet Services
BU
03/18COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Launches PRO Series™ LHS Steer Tire
BU
03/16COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Europe names new OE director
AQ
03/04COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : The Manufacturing Institute Honors Cooper Tire's Kathleen..
BU
02/28COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/19COOPER TIRE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 877 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Finance 2019 44,0 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,88
P/E ratio 2020 9,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 585 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles G. Yurkovich SVP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO-2.17%1 585
PIRELLI & CO.12.12%7 052
HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD--.--%4 415
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%4 390
MRF LIMITED-10.04%3 695
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO LTD39.71%3 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About