Cooper Tire & Rubber : Tread Wisely™ Program Reminds Young Drivers to Check Their Tires as Part of Back-to-School Routine

Schools are back in session or will soon be back in session across the country, and Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely™ program, a tire and vehicle safety program for teens and young adults, is encouraging students to check their tires as part of their back-to-school routine. By performing three important tire safety checks before taking to the road, students can ensure their ride back to school is a smooth one.

“Students make it a habit to ensure they have school supplies, books, class schedules and other tools they need to be successful in the new school year. Another important habit that should be part of the back-to-school routine is checking their car’s tires,” said Bill Geaman, Cooper Tire’s Manager of Consumer Relations. “Tires are the only thing connecting a car to the road, so ensuring they are in good shape keeps both young drivers and those around them safe. And, for those who aren’t performing regular tire safety checks, back to school is a great time to start a monthly tire safety check routine that lasts all year long.”

The free Tread Wisely app helps young drivers remember to check their tires by offering monthly reminders sent to their mobile phones. The app also includes how-to videos that show how to check tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. “These are what we consider to be the three most important safety checks for ensuring your tires are in top condition – and they take just minutes to complete,” added Geaman. “Nothing can deflate the excitement of a new school year faster than tires that aren’t ready for the trip. Performing these checks can be the difference between making the first class of the morning and spending that time on the side of the road.”

The Tread Wisely app also offers videos on other important topics such as how to change a flat tire, what to do if involved in an accident, what to do if pulled over by law enforcement, and more. In addition, it includes a unique “I Got There” feature that allows users to set a reminder when leaving home to contact their parents or friends once they’ve arrived at their destination. With just a couple of touches, the app sends a pre-written text to any number of recipients, letting loved ones know that young drivers have made it safely to school, work or other activities.

The app is free and available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). For more information about Tread Wisely, visit www.treadwisely.org.

