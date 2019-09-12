Cooper Tire & Rubber : Tread Wisely™ Program Reminds Young Drivers to Plan Ahead for Roadside Emergencies During National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, and a great opportunity for young drivers to plan ahead for potential roadside emergencies. Cooper Tire’s Tread WiselyTM program, a tire and vehicle safety program for teens and young adults, is encouraging young drivers to always have an emergency kit available before taking to the road.

“Whether you are taking a short drive to school, or going on a road trip, it’s smart to be ready for the unexpected,” said Bill Geaman, Cooper’s Manager of Consumer Relations. “Of course, you should complete a check of your tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition monthly and before long road trips, but even when your tires are in top shape, other situations can present themselves on the road that require you to react. Having an emergency car kit with you at all times can help you get back on the road faster or stay safe until help arrives.”

The Tread Wisely program offers a series of how-to videos, including a video that provides step-by-step instructions for packing a car emergency kit, on the Tread Wisely app and at www.treadwisely.org. As the video explains, the top 10 items to include in a car emergency kit are:

First aid supplies Non-perishable snacks and bottled water A reflective blanket A flashlight with extra batteries and some small tools such as a screwdriver and tire pressure gauge Battery-powered phone charger A list of phone numbers to call in an emergency Road flares Jumper cables A small fire extinguisher A can of tire inflator and sealant

Additional how-to videos on the Tread Wisely mobile app and website share with young drivers how to change a flat tire, what to do if in an accident, what to do if the check engine light comes on, and much more. The app is free and available for download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). For more information about Tread Wisely, visit www.treadwisely.org.

