COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Cooper Tire & Rubber : Tupelo Plant Receives Energy Efficiency Award from Mississippi Energy Coordinators Association

02/08/2019

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2019 - Cooper Tire's Tupelo plant was honored with the Best Industrial/Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Project award by the Mississippi Energy Coordinators Association (MECA) at the annual MECA Energy Efficiency Awards held February 7 in Biloxi, Miss. The plant was chosen for the award by demonstrating performance, leadership and innovation in commercial building energy efficiency projects.

'Cooper is committed to continual environmental improvement, and the Tupelo plant has made significant investments in projects that have resulted in enhanced energy efficiency,' said Jim Pritchett, Tupelo Plant Manager. 'MECA is recognizing our facility for one of these projects, an upgrade of our plant lighting, which was a significant undertaking resulting in measurable energy savings. I am proud of the Tupelo team for their dedication to this project, and we are honored to be recognized by MECA for its impact.'

As part of the lighting upgrade, Cooper Tire Tupelo completed a long-term energy consumption study and analysis to select the most energy efficient lighting upgrades for the plant. New LED lighting fixtures were installed both inside and outside of the plant, which offer significant energy savings over existing lighting. Additionally, motion sensing lights were installed in some areas to improve lighting efficiency. The work of the Tupelo plant served as a pilot for similar upgrades to be made across other Cooper manufacturing facilities.

###

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

About MECA
The Mississippi Energy Coordinators Association (MECA) is a state-wide, non-profit organization dedicated to serving state and government agencies, businesses, industries, and citizens of Mississippi in the areas of energy and utilities conversation, environmental stewardship, deployment of new technology, implementation and support for U.S. Department of Energy mandates and innovative transportation alternatives.

Media Contact:
Megan James
419.424.4251
majames@coopertire.com

Disclaimer

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 14:09:04 UTC
