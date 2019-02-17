Log in
Cooper Tire & Rubber : United Steelworkers Ratify New Labor Agreement at Cooper Tire Clarksdale Facility

0
02/17/2019 | 11:16am EST

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today confirmed that members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 556L in Clarksdale, Mississippi, have ratified a new four-year labor agreement, which covers more than 40 USW members.

According to Joseph Qualls, President of USW Local 556L, “We are pleased a contract was reached that works for the company and our union members. This is an example of labor and management working together in a positive way to move the Clarksdale facility forward into the future.”

“Cooper welcomes the ratification of this new collective bargaining agreement,” said Clarksdale Plant Manager Fred Doster. “We commend the union for working together with the company to address what is important to employees and to the global competitiveness of the Clarksdale plant.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
