Cooper Tire & Rubber : Announces New Roadmaster Steer Tire

10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SmartWay verified with long miles to removal

Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster brand has a new tire in its commercial long-haul lineup – the Roadmaster RM832 EM™ steer tire. The new tire is SmartWay verified and blends excellent fuel efficiency with long miles to removal due to 18/32nds of tread depth, as well as an improved tread design and advanced rubber compound.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005267/en/

Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster brand has a new tire in its commercial long-haul lineup – the Roadmaster RM832 EM™ steer tire. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster brand has a new tire in its commercial long-haul lineup – the Roadmaster RM832 EM™ steer tire. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business, the Roadmaster RM832 EM offers small fleets and owner-operators performance well beyond its price point. “The Roadmaster RM832 EM underwent extensive commercial testing prior to launch,” Schroeder said. “We completely revamped our prior-generation Roadmaster steer tire, giving the new Roadmaster RM832 EM a wider footprint and a redesigned tread pattern to help ensure even wear. In addition, we incorporated second-generation Energy Max compounding, which results in excellent fuel economy.”

While the Roadmaster RM832 EM’s wide footprint helps better distribute weight, Schroeder said a newly designed decoupling groove further enhances even wear by minimizing shoulder wear. “Uniform wear, combined with the tire’s four-belt high tensile steel casing, separates the RM832 EM from other tires at its price point. Like all of our Roadmaster tires, the ultimate value is long miles to removal coupled with retreadability, and that’s where our highly engineered casings come into play.”

The new Roadmaster steer tire comes with a six-year, two-retread warranty, and is available in seven sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 11R24.5 in Load Range G or H, plus in 285/75R24.5 (Load Range H).

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2019
