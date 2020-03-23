Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Company    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(CTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cooper Tire & Rubber : Announces Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that its tire manufacturing facilities in Europe will temporarily shut down to protect the health and safety of employees and respond to market demand that has been impacted by coronavirus.

The process of phasing down production at the two plants, which are located in Melksham, England and Kruševac, Serbia, will begin over the coming days, and each facility is expected to be closed for at least three weeks. Cooper will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timelines as necessary.

Cooper earlier announced the temporary closure of its plants in the Americas. The company’s plants in China, which reopened several weeks ago, have continued to ramp up production and will remain in operation.

Cooper is closely monitoring supply chain and product inventory levels globally as the company focuses on continuing to serve customers. Cooper will continue to operate distribution centers worldwide until further notice to meet customer needs.

As the coronavirus has continued to spread across the globe, Cooper has put in place measures to protect employees and meet the needs of all stakeholders including travel restrictions, remote working, social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, limited visitor access and other necessary steps, all of which remain in effect.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd., a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, has more than a century’s experience at the leading edge of tire technology. Cooper Tire Europe manufactures motorcycle and motorsports tires under the Avon and Cooper brand names. For more information visit www.coopertire.eu or www.avontyres.com.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Serbia, d.o.o.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Serbia, d.o.o. is a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and operates a tire manufacturing plant in Kruševac. The facility was acquired by Cooper in January 2012 and currently produces tires primarily for Europe and other global markets. It is one of the most significant U.S. investments in the Republic of Serbia.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPA
08:15aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
08:06aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities ..
BU
03/21COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities ..
BU
03/21COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : United Steelworkers Ratify New Labor Agreement at Cooper ..
BU
03/16COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : and United Steelworkers Local 207L Reach Tentative Agreem..
PU
03/10COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : The manufacturing institute honors cooper tire's missy de..
AQ
03/10COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : The Manufacturing Institute Honors Cooper Tire's Missy De..
BU
03/04COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Launch Of New Discoverer Snow Claw Winter Tire
AQ
03/03COOPER TIRE : Announces Launch of New Discoverer® Snow Claw™ Winter Tire
BU
03/02COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 758 M
EBIT 2020 218 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 206 M
Yield 2020 2,48%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 852 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,83  $
Last Close Price 16,95  $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ben P. Patel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-41.04%852
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-25.88%3 853
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-11.47%3 370
MRF LIMITED0.03%3 326
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-6.01%3 235
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.08%2 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group