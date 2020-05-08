Log in
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

(CTB)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : Declares 193rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

05/08/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable June 26, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2020. This will mark the 193rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 407 M
EBIT 2020 93,7 M
Net income 2020 45,7 M
Finance 2020 27,5 M
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 1 051 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,33  $
Last Close Price 20,90  $
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ben P. Patel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-29.08%1 051
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-28.02%3 990
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-1.01%3 694
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-0.37%3 555
MRF LIMITED2.19%3 291
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.52%2 281
