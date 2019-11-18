Log in
Cooper Tire & Rubber : Europe Launches Extensive New Rally Tire Range for Tarmac, Classic Tarmac, Gravel and Mud and Snow Applications

0
11/18/2019 | 04:01am EST

Cooper Tire Europe today launched an extensive new rally tire range, providing ultra-high performance and reliability across numerous applications and levels of rallying competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005135/en/

Cooper Tire Europe today launched an extensive new rally tire range, providing ultra-high performance and reliability across numerous applications and levels of rallying competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cooper Tire Europe today launched an extensive new rally tire range, providing ultra-high performance and reliability across numerous applications and levels of rallying competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed and manufactured by Cooper Tire Europe, the new range covers tarmac, classic tarmac, gravel and mud and snow (M+S) applications with the following products: the Cooper Discoverer Tarmac DT1, the Cooper Discoverer Tarmac DT02, the Cooper Rally Classic Tarmac CT01, the Cooper Discoverer Gravel DG1, the Cooper M+S and the Cooper M+S Evo.

Within the core range of six tire patterns, 13 different sizes are available – covering 13 to 18 inch rims. The Cooper M+S and Cooper M+S Evo are available in Soft, Medium and Hard compound options, while the Discoverer Tarmac DT1, the Discoverer Tarmac DT02, the Rally Classic Tarmac CT01 and the Discoverer Gravel DG1 are available in Extra Soft, Soft, Medium and Hard compound options.

Paul Coates, General Manager, Motorsport, Cooper Tire Europe, said, “By introducing a dedicated rally tire range, Cooper has added another important dimension to its motorsport offering. The range suits a variety of users, from club level through to premier competition. The Cooper brand is synonymous with on- and off-road performance, and our tires are built to last and to perform at the highest levels. To supply the rally tire market with such a broad new product portfolio is a clear signal of our commitment to the sport.”

Cooper is the sole tire supplier to the FIA World Rallycross Championship, the sister FIA European Rallycross Championship and the Americas Rallycross Championship. In 2020, Cooper will complete the set of premier off-road FIA category sponsorships, having recently been selected to supply the FIA European Autocross Championship. Cooper has earned a desirable pedigree in rallying circles, having served as a major supplier to several forest, gravel, ice and historic rallies over three decades. More recently, Cooper has supplied the North American Rally Championship and the Mobil Rally Chile.

For more information about Cooper Tire Europe, go to www.coopertire.eu.

Find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd., a subsidiary of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company of Findlay, Ohio, USA, has more than a century’s experience at the leading edge of tire technology. Cooper produces a full range of tires for passenger car and 4x4 applications under the Cooper and Avon brand names, together with Avon motorcycle tires. For more information visit www.coopertire.eu or www.avontyres.com.


© Business Wire 2019
