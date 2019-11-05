Cooper Tire & Rubber : Unveils New Discoverer EnduraMax™ Tire at SEMA Show November 5 through 8

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Tire today introduced its latest innovation in all-season SUV tires in booth #43019 at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

The new Cooper® Discoverer EnduraMaxTM tire is designed to tackle the kind of rough roads that chew up tires and can be found just about everywhere throughout the U.S. The Discoverer EnduraMax™ tire leverages advanced technology from Cooper's ultra-durable off-road tires into all-season tires made for small and midsize SUVs.

With its Durable-Tread Technology™, the Discoverer EnduraMaxTM tire helps extend tire tread life with ultra-durable materials that resist wear and tear from rough road conditions such as gravel and uneven city streets, which can quickly wear out other tires. With Armor Belt Technology™, extra strength steel belts give the new tire added strength to stand up to rough roads, and help to improve handling control. Due to its EnduraGuard Design™, a durable internal construction that helps the tire to keep its shape when driving over rough and uneven surfaces, the tire gives drivers better contact with the road. Even with all of these features, the Discoverer EnduraMaxTM tire is exceptionally quiet due to the unique pattern of its tread, which minimizes tire noise.

Additionally, the Discoverer EnduraMaxTM tire offers excellent winter and snow performance with its Winter Grip™ technology that enhances snow traction. It is severe weather rated for winter and snow performance, holding the 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) designation – another key benefit for drivers.

"Tires are being chewed up by rough roads and are wearing out prematurely due to poor road conditions, which exist nationwide. Drivers today need a tire that is durable enough to stand up to any kind of road conditions," said Mohit Jain, Cooper's Vice President of Commercial Operations. "With the new Discoverer EnduraMax™ SUV tires from Cooper®, drivers can be confident they will get the most out of their tires, whatever road they're driving on."

The new tire will be available in early summer 2020.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

Media Contact:

Anne Roman

419.429.7189

alroman@coopertire.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-tire-unveils-new-discoverer-enduramax-tire-at-sema-show-november-5-through-8-300952358.html

SOURCE Cooper Tire & Rubber Company