Cooper Tire & Rubber : and United Steelworkers Local 207L Reach Tentative Agreement in Findlay

02/23/2020 | 09:29am EST

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2020 - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) and United Steelworkers Local 207L in Findlay, Ohio, have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract. Details of the agreement are being withheld pending presentation to USW members. A ratification vote is expected to take place in a week.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

Contact:
Anne Roman
419.429.7189
alroman@coopertire.com

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 14:28:00 UTC
