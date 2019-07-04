Log in
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB

(0R8Q)
Coor Service Management : Invitation to Presentation of Coor's Q2 2019 Report on July 18, 2019

07/04/2019

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor will be publishing its second 2019 Interim Report on July 18, at 07:30 CET. Accordingly, we are inviting investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on July 18, at 10:00 CET, where Coor's President and CEO Mikael Stöhr together with CFO and IR Director Olof Stålnacke will present and comment on the Interim Report. 

To participate in the webcast, please register via the following link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1919047-1/AAB4E616A534D82B4804A64C90E2A063?partnerref=rss-events

If you would like to listen to the presentation via telephone, please call

+46856642706 (Sweden), +4578150107 (Denmark), +358981710522 (Finland), +4723500236 (Norway) or +443333009261 (United Kingdom).

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investor/ Reports and presentations-tab.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Equinor, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com or contact

Olof Stålnacke
CFO and IR Director, Coor
+46-10-559-59-20
olof.stalnacke@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn
Communications Director, Coor
+46-10-559-55-19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

