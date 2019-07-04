Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Coor Service Management Holding AB    COOR   SE0007158829

COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB

(COOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coor Service Management : Invitation to presentation of Coor's Q2 2019 Report on July 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:43am EDT

To participate in the webcast, please register via the following link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1919047-1/AAB4E616A534D82B4804A64C90E2A063?partnerref=rss-events

If you would like to listen to the presentation via telephone, please call

+46856642706 (Sweden), +4578150107 (Denmark), +358981710522 (Finland), +4723500236 (Norway) or +443333009261 (United Kingdom).

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investor/ Reports and presentations-tab.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com or contact

Olof Stålnacke

CFO and IR Director, Coor

+46 10 559 59 20

olof.stalnacke@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn

Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Equinor, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

Disclaimer

Coor Service Management Holding AB published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 12:42:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HO
08:43aCOOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Invitation to presentation of Coor's Q2 2019 Report on..
PU
08:31aCOOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Invitation to presentation of Coor's Q2 2019 Report on..
AQ
06/27COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : extends agreement with Aibel
AQ
06/25COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : signs new IFM agreement with ICA
AQ
06/13COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : The board of directors of Coor exercises authorisation..
PU
06/13COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : The board of directors of Coor exercises authorisation..
AQ
05/22COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Klas Elmberg appointed new CFO of Coor
AQ
05/06COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : publishes a prospectus and applies for admission to tr..
AQ
05/02COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Coor Servi..
AQ
05/02COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Interim Report, January - March 2019 Coor Service Mana..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 10 414 M
EBIT 2019 373 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 1 422 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 8 240 M
Chart COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB
Duration : Period :
Coor Service Management Holding AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 88,6  SEK
Last Close Price 86,0  SEK
Spread / Highest target 6,98%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Mikael Stöhr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mats Granryd Chairman
Rikard Wannerholt Senior Vice President-Operations Development
Johan Olof Stålnacke CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Ylva Berg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB22.16%885
WORLDPAY INC67.53%39 817
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 630
CINTAS CORPORATION41.68%25 048
EDENRED42.11%12 454
TELEPERFORMANCE27.65%11 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About