Copa Holdings, S.A. : Class A to Host Earnings Call

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. (CPA)
08/09/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A (NYSE: CPA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-ECCB05F44C225.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 858 M
EBIT 2018 463 M
Net income 2018 415 M
Debt 2018 672 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 4 113 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 133 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley A. Motta C. Chairman
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Jose Montero Chief Financial Officer
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.-26.61%4 113
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 816
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC22.83%22 441
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.24%17 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.41%17 691
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.83%14 664
