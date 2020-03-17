Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Copa Holdings, S.A.    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/17 06:30:00 pm
38.97 USD   -18.78%
07:17pCOPA S A : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notification
PU
02/27COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12COPA HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copa S A : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

Complejo Business Park, Torre Norte

Urbanización Costa del Este, Parque Lefevre

P.O. Box 0816-06819

Panama City, Republic of Panama

______________________

NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To be held May 6, 2020

______________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Copa Holdings, S.A. (the "Company") will be held at Copa Airlines' headquarters, located at Boulevard Costa del Este, Avenida Principal y Avenida de la Rotonda, Urbanización Costa del Este, Complejo Business Park, Torre Norte, Parque Lefevre, Panama City, Panama on May 6th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EST(3:00 p.m. Local Time). At the Annual Meeting the following matters will be considered and voted upon:

  1. By the Class A Shareholders of the Company, to approve the nomination and further ratify the election of Mrs. Julianne Canavaggio and Mr. Andrew Levy as per the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, as nominees for election as independent directors of the Company to hold office for a period of two years to expire on the annual meeting to be held in 2022.
  2. By the Class B Shareholders of the Company,the election, as per the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, of the following directors including the independent directors named above: Messrs. Carlos Alberto Motta, Pedro Heilbron, Alvaro Heilbron, Ricardo Alberto Arias, Andrew Levy, John Gebo and Mrs. Julianne Canavaggio for a period of 2 years to expire on the annual meeting to be held in 2022.

The holders of record of the Company's Class A common stock at the close of business on March 6, 2020 are entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting for purposes of approval of paragraph 1 above. In accordance with the Company's Amended Articles of Incorporation, each Class A shareholder has granted a general proxy to the Chairman of the Company's board of directors or any person designated by the Chairman to represent them and vote their shares on their behalf at any shareholders' meeting. The general proxy may be revoked by written notice received by the Chairman of the Company at the address above at least ten (10) days prior to such meeting. The holders of record of the Company's Class B common stock at the close of business on March 6, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

In addition, the Executive President will present a report of the performance of the Company during 2019 and its perspectives for 2020.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
07:17pCOPA S A : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notification
PU
02/27COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12COPA HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/03Airline Stocks Decline as Oil Prices Take Off
DJ
2019COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019COPA HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For September 2019
PU
2019COPA S A : Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
PU
2019Latin American Airline ADRs Slide on Crude Price Hike
DJ
2019COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 793 M
EBIT 2020 488 M
Net income 2020 394 M
Debt 2020 519 M
Yield 2020 8,11%
P/E ratio 2020 4,26x
P/E ratio 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Chart COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Copa Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121,58  $
Last Close Price 38,97  $
Spread / Highest target 272%
Spread / Average Target 212%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
José Montero Chief Financial Officer
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.-55.61%2 041
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-38.77%22 829
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.54%14 417
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.89%11 260
ANA HOLDINGS INC.2.02%10 291
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.48%9 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group