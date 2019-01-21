Log in
Copa S A : Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

01/21/2019 | 05:44pm EST

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release - Fourth Quarter 2018

Date:

February 13, 2019

Time:

After US market close

This release will be available on our website:

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

February 14, 2018

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Conference telephone number:

877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers)

Webcast:

http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft, 5 Boeing 737 MAX9 and 18 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Raúl Pascual - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-fourth-quarter-financial-results-release-schedule-300781642.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 22:43:02 UTC
