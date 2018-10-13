Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Copa Holdings, S.A.    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. (CPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Copa S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 12:08am CEST

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for September 2018:

Operating Data

Sep

Sep

% Change

YTD

YTD

% Change

2018

2017

(YOY)

2018

2017

(YOY)

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)

ASM (mm) (1)

2,108.2

1,902.7

10.8%

19,373.0

17,822.9

8.7%

RPM (mm) (2)

1,704.0

1,599.9

6.5%

16,194.8

14,828.3

9.2%

Load Factor (3)

80.8%

84.1%

-3.3p.p.

83.6%

83.2%

0.4p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For the month of September 2018, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 6.5% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) increased 10.8%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 80.8%, 3.3 percentage points lower than September 2017.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft, 1 Boeing 737MAX and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:

Raúl Pascual - Panamá

Director - Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-september-2018-300730427.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 22:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
09/12COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2018
PU
08/30COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21United Airlines sees deal soon on Latin American joint ventures
RE
08/14COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2018
PU
08/09COPA HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08COPA S A : Holdings Reports Net Income of $49.9 million and EPS of $1.18 for the..
PU
07/17COPA S A : Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
PU
07/13COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for June 2018
PU
07/10COPA S A : Airlines announces new direct flights to Salta, Argentina
PU
06/18COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/123 Top Industrials 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Gain 40%-80.9% Per October Broke.. 
10/03Latin American airline stocks rally again 
10/03Turbulence Still Hitting Copa Holdings Hard 
10/02Latin American airline stocks gain on Brazil election relief 
10/01Down day for global airline sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 736 M
EBIT 2018 379 M
Net income 2018 329 M
Debt 2018 884 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,78
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 3 243 M
Chart COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Copa Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Jose Montero Chief Financial Officer
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.-42.67%3 243
DELTA AIR LINES-8.07%35 590
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.87%21 841
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.63%15 358
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.66%15 028
AIR CHINA LTD.-43.02%13 977
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.