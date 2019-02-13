Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Copa Holdings, S.A.    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Copa S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:42pm EST

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2019:

Operating Data

Jan

Jan

% Change

2019

2018

(YOY)

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)

ASM (mm) (1)

2,332.8

2,170.2

7.5%

RPM (mm) (2)

1,937.2

1,823.6

6.2%

Load Factor (3)

83.0%

84.0%

-1.0p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For the month of January 2019, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 6.2% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) increased 7.5%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 83.0%, 1.0 percentage points lower than January 2018.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 5 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 18 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Raúl Pascual - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-january-2019-300795432.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 23:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
06:49pCOPA HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pCOPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for January 2019
PU
06:12pCOPA S A : Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
PU
01/21COPA S A : Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
PU
01/17COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for December 2018
PU
2018COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For November 2018
PU
2018Brazil's Azul could join Avianca-United Airlines alliance
RE
2018COPA S A : Holdings Reports Net Income of $57.7 million and EPS of $1.36 for the..
AQ
2018COPA S A : Airlines expands partnership with United and Avianca
PU
2018COPA S A : Airlines Expands Partnership With United And Avianca To Better Serve ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 701 M
EBIT 2018 342 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 912 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 13,02
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 3 949 M
Chart COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Copa Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Jose Montero Chief Financial Officer
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.18.90%3 949
DELTA AIR LINES-0.02%34 206
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.06%23 969
AIR CHINA LTD.12.30%17 020
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.60%16 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 435
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.