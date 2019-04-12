Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Copa Holdings, S.A.    CPA   PAP310761054

COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(CPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Copa S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

PANAMA CITY, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for March 2019:

Operating Data

Mar

2019

Mar

2018

% Change

(YOY)

FY

2019

FY

2018

% Change

(YOY)

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)

ASM (mm) (1)

2,126.6

2,170.9

-2.0%

6,415.4

6,297.6

1.9%

RPM (mm) (2)

1,771.7

1,774.8

-0.2%

5,344.9

5,223.4

2.3%

Load Factor (3)

83.3%

81.8%

1.6p.p.

83.3%

82.9%

0.4p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For the month of March 2019, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 0.2% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) decreased 2.0%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 83.3%, 1.6 percentage points higher than March 2018.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 17 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:
Raúl Pascual - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-march-2019-300831582.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
05:18pCOPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for March 2019
PU
03/26COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for February 2019
AQ
03/14Colombia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace
RE
03/13Brazil, Mexico ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after fatal crash
RE
03/13COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for February 2019
PU
02/27COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13COPA HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for January 2019
PU
02/13COPA S A : Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
PU
01/21COPA S A : Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 707 M
EBIT 2019 366 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 1 246 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 9,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 3 564 M
Chart COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Copa Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Heilbron Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stanley Alberto Motta Cunninghan Chairman
Daniel Gunn Senior Vice President-Operations
Jose Montero Chief Financial Officer
Julio Toro Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A.7.32%3 564
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.01%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.41%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.71%21 693
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.78%15 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.23%14 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About