Copa S A : Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

07/11/2019 | 11:33am EDT

PANAMA CITY, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release - Second Quarter 2019

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

August 8, 2019

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)

Conference telephone number:

877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers)

Webcast:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing enough time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 16 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:

Raúl Pascual - Panamá

Director - Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-second-quarter-financial-results-release-schedule-300883555.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:32:02 UTC
About