Copa S A : Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

10/10/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing enough time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 103 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 15 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:

Raúl Pascual - Panamá

Director - Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-third-quarter-financial-results-release-schedule-300936882.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Disclaimer

COPA Holdings SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 21:35:06 UTC
