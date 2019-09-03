Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Copart    CPRT

COPART

(CPRT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/03 04:00:14 pm
74.72 USD   -0.89%
07:30pCOPART : Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President
BU
08/29COPART, INC. : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
08/28COPART : Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Copart : Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) today reported that Jeff Liaw had been promoted to the position of President, effective September 3, 2019. Mr. Liaw will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair.

Prior to his elevation to President, Mr. Liaw, 42, served as Copart’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since January 4, 2016. Mr. Liaw will continue to serve as Copart’s Chief Financial Officer until a successor is named.

As part of the executive management team reorganization, Will Franklin, Copart’s Executive Vice President, will transition away from his executive officer role and will assume the role of Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. In this new role Mr. Franklin will remain actively involved with the company, advising the Chief Executive Officer on a wide range of areas including expansion initiatives, business development, and other matters.

Prior to joining Copart, Mr. Liaw served as the Chief Financial Officer of FleetPride, Inc., a privately held company that distributes truck and trailer parts nationwide. Prior to joining FleetPride in 2013, Mr. Liaw was a principal of TPG Capital Management, L.P., a private equity firm. Mr. Liaw earned his B.A. and B.B.A. from the University of Texas in 1999, and he earned his M.B.A. from Harvard University in 2005. He currently serves as a director, as a member of the audit committee, and as the finance committee chairman for Armstrong Flooring Incorporated.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the “Management's Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPART
07:30pCOPART : Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President
BU
08/29COPART, INC. : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
08/28COPART : Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada
PR
08/16COPART : Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location
PR
08/06COPART : Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location
PR
07/25COPART INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25COPART : Opens New Location in Macon, Georgia
PR
07/23COPART : Announces the Addition of Diane M. Morefield and Stephen Fisher to Its ..
BU
07/17COPART : Opens New Location in Buffalo, New York
PR
07/10COPART : Opens Second Location in Hartford, Connecticut
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 019 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 557 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 7,67x
Capitalization 17 128 M
Chart COPART
Duration : Period :
Copart Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COPART
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,67  $
Last Close Price 74,76  $
Spread / Highest target 7,01%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Sean Eldridge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Liaw CFO, SVP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Steven D. Cohan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPART57.79%17 273
CARVANA CO148.12%4 040
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC-44.34%3 545
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 288
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.18.40%571
IDOM INC15.64%386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group