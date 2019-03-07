Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Copart    CPRT

COPART

(CPRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copart : Announces the Acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:34am EST

DALLAS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, today announced the acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions (VAS) located in Greenville, Kentucky. VAS has been a leader in the remarketing of total-loss and fleet vehicles in the western Kentucky region for over a decade.  

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"I'm extremely pleased with this acquisition. Not only do we expand our operational footprint in western Kentucky, but we also add to the Copart family a strong local management team with long-standing customer relationships," said Copart CEO, Jay Adair. "This acquisition is a part of our overall expansion initiative that furthers our ability to process the increasing volume we are handling in Kentucky and nationwide."

"We are excited to be part of the Copart family and its network of facilities and to enhance Copart's presence in the western Kentucky region," said former partner of VAS and Copart General Manager Brody Vincent.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart
Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-the-acquisition-of-vincent-auto-solutions-300808572.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPART
10:34aCOPART : Announces the Acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions
PR
02/28COPART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/28COPART : Expands Vehicle Storage Capacity in Newburgh, New York
PU
02/28COPART : Expands Vehicle Storage Capacity in Newburg, New York
PR
02/21COPART INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20COPART : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/15COPART, INC. : to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
02/13COPART : Opens New Location in Mocksville, North Carolina
PR
02/06COPART : Opens New Location in Antelope, California
PR
02/01COPART : Opens New North Charleston Location in South Carolina
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.