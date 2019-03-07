Copart : Announces the Acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions

DALLAS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, today announced the acquisition of Vincent Auto Solutions (VAS) located in Greenville, Kentucky. VAS has been a leader in the remarketing of total-loss and fleet vehicles in the western Kentucky region for over a decade.

"I'm extremely pleased with this acquisition. Not only do we expand our operational footprint in western Kentucky, but we also add to the Copart family a strong local management team with long-standing customer relationships," said Copart CEO, Jay Adair. "This acquisition is a part of our overall expansion initiative that furthers our ability to process the increasing volume we are handling in Kentucky and nationwide."

"We are excited to be part of the Copart family and its network of facilities and to enhance Copart's presence in the western Kentucky region," said former partner of VAS and Copart General Manager Brody Vincent.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

