Copart : Continues to Grow in Texas with El Paso, Texas Capacity Expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, expanded its El Paso, Texas location at 501 Valley Chili Road, Anthony, Texas 79821 by increasing vehicle storage by 10 additional acres to accommodate growing business demands. With this expansion, the location can auction 1,500 additional vehicles at any given time.

"We are proud to offer increased capacity for our sellers and more vehicles for our buyers with this expansion," said Copart CEO, Jay Adair.

Auctions are held every Friday at 12 p.m. Central Time at Copart's El Paso location. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using computers, smartphones and tablets, or via bidding kiosks available at Copart locations in the United States.

"We are excited for our yard's incredible growth and look forward to continue serving our sellers and buyers," said General Manager Juan Gonzalez.

Visit the Copart El Paso page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, browse its sale lists and search its inventory. For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-continues-to-grow-in-texas-with-el-paso-texas-capacity-expansion-300783945.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.