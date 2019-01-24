Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Copart    CPRT

COPART (CPRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/24 03:27:11 pm
49.515 USD   +0.50%
02:32pCOPART : Continues to Grow in Texas with El Paso, Texas Capacity Expansion
PR
2018COPART : Opens Ninth New Location in Germany
PU
2018COPART : Opens Ninth New Location in Germany
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copart : Continues to Grow in Texas with El Paso, Texas Capacity Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:32pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, expanded its El Paso, Texas location at 501 Valley Chili Road, Anthony, Texas 79821 by increasing vehicle storage by 10 additional acres to accommodate growing business demands. With this expansion, the location can auction 1,500 additional vehicles at any given time.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"We are proud to offer increased capacity for our sellers and more vehicles for our buyers with this expansion," said Copart CEO, Jay Adair.

Auctions are held every Friday at 12 p.m. Central Time at Copart's El Paso location. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using computers, smartphones and tablets, or via bidding kiosks available at Copart locations in the United States.

"We are excited for our yard's incredible growth and look forward to continue serving our sellers and buyers," said General Manager Juan Gonzalez.

Visit the Copart El Paso page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, browse its sale lists and search its inventory. For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart
Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-continues-to-grow-in-texas-with-el-paso-texas-capacity-expansion-300783945.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COPART
02:32pCOPART : Continues to Grow in Texas with El Paso, Texas Capacity Expansion
PR
2018COPART INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2018COPART : Opens Ninth New Location in Germany
PU
2018COPART : Opens Ninth New Location in Germany
PR
2018COPART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2018COPART : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
2018COPART : to Auction Vehicles from Stuttgart, Germany Starting Nov. 29
PR
2018COPART : Opens New Location Near Hamburg, Germany
PU
2018COPART : Opens New Location Near Hamburg, Germany
PR
2018COPART, INC. : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.