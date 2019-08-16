Copart : Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, today announced a 40 acre expansion to its Atlanta East location. This is the second time Copart has expanded this location this year as it continues to execute on its capacity growth initiative.

"We are thrilled that we can meet our customers' growing needs by expanding the Atlanta East facility," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart.

Copart's Atlanta East auctions are held every Monday at 9 a.m. Central Time or 10 a.m. Eastern Time. This location is one of nine Copart locations in Georgia.

"We plan to use our people, process and technology to provide the best experience to buyers who purchase vehicles from our location," said Copart Atlanta East General Manager Tiffany Todd.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

