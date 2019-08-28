Log in
COPART : Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada
PR
08/16COPART : Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location
PR
08/06COPART : Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location
PR
Copart : Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada

08/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, announced the expansion of its location in Calgary, Alberta in Western Canada. The location added 20 acres of operational capacity, making it a 38-acre facility. This expansion will accommodate the increased business demands from buyers and sellers in Alberta.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"We are extremely pleased with our continued business growth in Alberta," said Copart Canada Managing Director Steve Macaluso. "The increased vehicle storage will provide more options for both our sellers and buyers."

Copart's Calgary auctions are held every Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT (12 p.m. MT). This is one of Copart's two locations in Alberta.

"Our buyers and sellers are excited about the additional vehicle storage space," said Copart Calgary General Manager William Spinks. "And we're perfectly positioned to serve them with an unmatched experience."

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.ca/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland. For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart
Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

Meta Description:

Copart expanded its location in Calgary, Alberta in Western Canada. This addition accommodates increased business demands.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-expands-calgary-alberta-location-in-canada-300908604.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
