Copart : Expands Montreal, Quebec Location in Canada

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, announced a 24-acre expansion to its Montreal location in Quebec, Canada.

"We are excited to grow our capacity in Canada by expanding our Montreal location," said Managing Director of Copart Canada Steve Macaluso. "This will enable us to grow our vehicle inventory and offer our members even more choices."

Copart's Montreal auctions are held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). This location is one of seven Copart locations in Canada including: Calgary, Edmonton, Moncton, Halifax, London and Toronto.

"With this expansion, we can more efficiently serve our customers and support their growth," said Copart Montreal General Manager Yves Poulin.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART CANADA

Copart first entered the Canadian market in 2003 with the opening of its Toronto, Ontario location. Since then, it has seen tremendous growth, including the opening of five additional locations, offering extensive coverage of the Canadian market. With the launch of Canada's unique website, Copart.ca, Copart Canada continues to expand its reach to better serve its Canadian buyers and sellers.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

