Copart : Expands Vehicle Storage Capacity in Newburgh, New York

DALLAS (Feb. 28, 2019) - Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, expanded its Newburgh, New York location at 25 Riverview Drive Marlboro, New York, 12542, adding 25 acres of storage space to Copart's existing 68 acres to meet customer capacity needs.

'We are committed to increasing our storage capacity throughout the country to meet the growing demand of our services,' said Copart CEO, Jay Adair. 'It is a great achievement for our team to add significant vehicle storage space for online auctions at our Newburgh location.'

Auctions are held every Thursday at 9 a.m. Central Time at Copart's Newburgh location. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using our proprietary online auction platform, VB3.

'We are excited to provide our clients with outstanding service levels, which the added storage space at our location helps to make possible,' said Copart Newburgh General Manager Michael Cassata.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

