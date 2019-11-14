Log in
Copart, Inc. : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

11/14/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart112119. A replay of the call will be available through January 20, 2020 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code 98898573.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
