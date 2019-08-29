Log in
COPART

(CPRT)
Copart, Inc. : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

08/29/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart090519. A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2019 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code 52506215.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 017 M
EBIT 2019 707 M
Net income 2019 579 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,65x
EV / Sales2020 7,71x
Capitalization 17 186 M
Technical analysis trends COPART
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,11  $
Last Close Price 75,74  $
Spread / Highest target 5,62%
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Sean Eldridge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Liaw CFO, SVP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Steven D. Cohan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPART56.99%17 186
CARVANA CO150.57%4 079
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC-46.08%3 434
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 319
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.21.95%588
IDOM INC11.73%390
