Copart : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

For the three months ended October 31, 2019, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $554.4 million, $254.9 million, and $218.2 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $93.1 million, or 20.2%; an increase in gross profit of $59.0 million, or 30.1%; and an increase in net income of $104.1 million, or 91.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.91 compared to $0.47 last year, an increase of 93.6%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 31, 2019 and 2018, were $0.65 and $0.47, respectively. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which exclude the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent alternative financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive view of Copart’s operations in accordance with GAAP and should only be read in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This information constitutes non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, Copart has presented herein, and will present in other information it publishes that contains these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copart believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share included in this release in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures provides meaningful information for investors, analysts and management in assessing Copart’s business trends and financial performance. From a financial planning and analysis perspective, Copart management analyzes its operating results with and without the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 Service revenues and vehicle sales: Service revenues $ 487,856 $ 394,806 Vehicle sales 66,568 66,562 Total service revenues and vehicle sales 554,424 461,368 Operating expenses: Yard operations 222,879 189,477 Cost of vehicle sales 58,764 57,756 Yard depreciation and amortization 16,820 17,185 Yard stock-based compensation 1,092 1,032 Gross profit 254,869 195,918 General and administrative 38,843 34,805 General and administrative depreciation and amortization 6,194 4,684 General and administrative stock-based compensation 4,441 4,989 Total operating expenses 349,033 309,928 Operating income 205,391 151,440 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (4,026 ) (3,691 ) Other income, net 717 1,037 Total other expense (3,309 ) (2,654 ) Income before income taxes 202,082 148,786 Income tax (benefit) expense (16,098 ) 34,703 Net income $ 218,180 $ 114,083 Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding 231,169 233,888 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.47 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 238,662 244,826

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,102 $ 186,319 Accounts receivable, net 394,309 367,265 Vehicle pooling costs 86,035 76,548 Inventories 19,482 20,941 Income taxes receivable 48,370 19,526 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,778 16,568 Total current assets 744,076 687,167 Property and equipment, net 1,545,714 1,427,726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 136,368 — Intangibles, net 52,617 55,156 Goodwill 337,179 333,321 Deferred income taxes 404 411 Other assets 39,581 43,836 Total assets $ 2,855,939 $ 2,547,617 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 289,247 $ 270,918 Deferred revenue 5,113 6,466 Income taxes payable 1,313 3,482 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,055 — Current portion of revolving loan facility and finance lease liabilities 590 1,138 Total current liabilities 323,318 282,004 Deferred income taxes 53,678 48,683 Income taxes payable 38,965 35,116 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 113,263 — Long-term debt, revolving loan facility and finance lease liabilities, net of discount 399,979 400,091 Other liabilities 137 3,342 Total liabilities 929,340 769,236 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 587,643 572,559 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,290 ) (132,529 ) Retained earnings 1,458,223 1,338,328 Total stockholders' equity 1,926,599 1,778,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,855,939 $ 2,547,617

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 218,180 $ 114,083 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost 23,704 21,978 Allowance for doubtful accounts 382 128 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates 855 (184 ) Stock-based compensation 5,533 6,021 Gain on sale of property and equipment (272 ) (102 ) Deferred income taxes 4,839 (888 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,408 ) (29,270 ) Vehicle pooling costs (9,358 ) (10,313 ) Inventories 1,710 (3,268 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets 4,079 614 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 256 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,587 (20,611 ) Deferred revenue (1,437 ) 467 Income taxes receivable (28,740 ) 15,286 Income taxes payable 1,700 14,177 Other liabilities (152 ) (435 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 212,458 107,683 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, including acquisitions (131,793 ) (62,336 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 283 810 Net cash used in investing activities (131,510 ) (61,526 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 12,620 1,229 Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings (101,354 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (88,734 ) 1,227 Effect of foreign currency translation 2,569 (1,595 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,217 ) 45,789 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 186,319 274,520 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 181,102 $ 320,309 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,506 $ 4,525 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 7,465 $ 6,053

Copart, Inc. Additional Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 218,180 $ 114,083 Effect of discrete income tax items (3,008 ) — Effect of foreign currency-related gains, net of tax (263 ) (345 ) Effect of recognizing tax benefit on exercise of employee stock options (62,365 ) (175 ) Effect of payroll taxes on certain executive stock compensation, net of tax 2,867 — Non-GAAP net income $ 155,411 $ 113,563 GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.91 $ 0.47 Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.65 $ 0.47 GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 238,662 244,826 Effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09 (1,306 ) (2,441 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 237,356 242,385

