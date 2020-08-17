Log in
Copart : Announces New Location in Jacksonville North, Florida

08/17/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

DALLAS (August 13, 2020) - Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company opened its new 56-acre Jacksonville North location in Florida. This is Copart's 14th location in the state.

'We are excited about our new location in Jacksonville, which serves our growing business with additional space to store vehicles for our customers,' said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

The Copart Jacksonville location's weekly online vehicle auctions are held at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time) on Mondays. Registered buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory at Copart.com or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

Copart Jacksonville North General Manager Mae Walkup said: 'We look forward to providing the best customer service to our buyers and sellers at our new location.'

Visit Copart's new Jacksonville location page for contact information, sale lists and inventory. For information about other Copart locations, visit Copart.com/locations.

###

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972)-391-5206

Disclaimer

Copart Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 16:52:09 UTC
