COPART, INC.
Copart : NPA, a Copart Subsidiary Opens New Madison Location

09/13/2018

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Powersport Auctions (NPA), a Copart platform, announced that its new facility at 6474 Blanchars Crossing, DeForest, Wis. 53598 (phone: 608-416-1096) near Madison, Wisconsin is now open for business. As home to the University of Wisconsin and industry events such as the Parts Unlimited NVP Product Expo, Madison is a compelling location for NPA.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"Why did we choose Madison? To make it easier for our dealers to do business with us," said NPA Chief Operating Officer Jim Woodruff. "Madison is the state capital and is near Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee. This puts us much closer to our customers in the region and makes buying and selling through NPA more convenient."

NPA Madison auctions powersport vehicles and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first live auction at the new location is Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 9 a.m. CT. Like all NPA live auctions, dealers can bid in person or online via NPA's Simulcast software. To register with National Powersport Auctions, please visit www.npauctions.com.

Woodruff added, "NPA's new Madison location reduces the time to auction for all NPA stakeholders in the region." NPA's sixth live auction facility is only 10 minutes from Dane County Regional Airport. "There are several flights between Madison and our other locations, making this new location readily accessible for out of state Buyers and Sellers."

"With the 66,000 sq. ft. facility, we are projecting 600-800 units for our future live auctions," Woodruff said. Because of the location, the mix of units will be more diverse. "Maybe it's fate, a coincidence or a fluke, but our first vehicle in Madison, Wisconsin, was a snowmobile," he added.

The state of Wisconsin requires all dealers (including out of state) to have a Wisconsin Buyer's License to purchase auction vehicles in the state of Wisconsin. Interested applicants can click here to apply for Wisconsin Buyer's Licensehttps://www.npauctions.com/ContentPage.aspx?cp=NPA_Madison. For those who register, NPA credits the state's application fee. For questions about the application, call NPA at 608-416-1096 or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) at 608.266.1425.

About National Powersport Auctions: 
Established in 1990, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is the nation's largest provider of powersport vehicle remarketing services. NPA's nationwide footprint serves the industry's largest financial institutions, OEMs and dealers through a multitude of live and online selling platforms. NPA also offers comprehensive data services including the NPA Value Guide, the industry's most trusted wholesale valuation tool. NPA has company-owned and staffed facilities in San Diego, California; Philadelphia, PA; Madison, WI; Dallas, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Atlanta, Georgia. NPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Copart, Inc (Nasdaq: CPRT). For more information about NPA, visit: www.npauctions.com

About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart
Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Kaci Schack, Senior Marketing Manager, Copart
Kaci.Schack@Copart.com | (972) 391-5218

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/npa-a-copart-subsidiary-opens-new-madison-location-300712397.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
