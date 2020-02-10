Log in
Copart : Opens a New Location in Fort Wayne, Indiana

02/10/2020 | 12:16pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, opened a new 25-acre location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This is the fourth Copart location in the state.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"We are excited to announce our new Fort Wayne facility, which has increased our capacity to store vehicles for our sellers and buyers," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart.

Auctions at Copart Fort Wayne are held at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) every Monday. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using Copart's patented online auction platform, VB3.

"We look forward to providing our buyers and sellers with the best customer service, made possible by our outstanding people, processes and technology," said Copart Fort Wayne General Manager Sheila Mason

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register. 

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart
Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-opens-a-new-location-in-fort-wayne-indiana-301002061.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
