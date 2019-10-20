Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP switches to green power for Chilean copper starting 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP Group sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth

LONDON (Reuters) - BHP, the world's biggest miner, said on Monday it had signed four renewable energy contracts to supply all of its Chilean copper operations beginning in 2021, cutting energy costs by 20%.

Miners, which often use fossil fuels as the energy source in their operations, are shifting to renewable generation as the cost of wind and solar power drops, while social and shareholder pressure to address climate change mounts.

Daniel Malchuk, president of BHP Minerals Americas, said BHP had signed contracts to cover the energy needs of Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, and Spence, another copper mine in Chile, the world's leading copper-producing country.

These include 15-year contracts from August 2021 with Enel Generacion Chile for 3 terawatt hours per year (TWh/year) and 10-year contracts for 3 TWh with Chilean utility Colbun from January 2022.

They will displace 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from 2022 compared with fossil fuel-based contracts, equivalent to annual emissions from 700,000 combustion-engine cars.

BHP did not give a cost for the new contracts, but said they were the most extensive signed by a corporate customer in Chile. They will result in a provision of about $780 million related to the cancellation of the existing coal contracts, which will be recognised in BHP's December 2019 half-year results.

"It's good for the environment, it's good for emissions, but it's also great business," Malchuck told reporters in London.

Chile has taken a lead in renewable power, and costs there for wind and solar energy have plunged.

Another mining major, Anglo American, said in July it would use only renewable sources to power its mines in Chile beginning in 2021 following another deal signed with Enel's Chilean subsidiary.

BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said he expected the trend to continue globally.

"As part of global decarbonisation, similar moves from coal more or less directly to renewables may be required over the coming decades in other countries, particularly those without access to cheap gas," he said.

BHP, Anglo American and other miners also say they are seeking to reduce water use, especially as many mining operations are in arid areas.

In Chile, BHP said it was working to eliminate the depletion of aquifers in the desert regions where it operates. It has a goal not to source water from aquifers by 2030 and is instead investing in desalination plants.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson; Barbara.hm.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 2932; Reuters Messaging: barbara.hm.lewis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )

By Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.12% 1899.8 Delayed Quote.8.70%
BHP GROUP -0.20% 34.79 End-of-day quote.1.84%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.03% 6.768 End-of-day quote.34.22%
GOLD -0.01% 1491.58 Delayed Quote.16.43%
LME COPPER CASH 0.75% 5726.5 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
SILVER 0.03% 17.57 Delayed Quote.13.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
08:17pBHP switches to green power for Chilean copper starting 2021
RE
05:26pBHP Signs Renewables Deal in Chile; to Record $780 Million Provision on Coal ..
DJ
10/18Materials Flat As Traders Hedge Ahead Of Brexit Vote -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/18Deficit feeds lead's rally, but surplus on the horizon
RE
10/18Australian shares extend falls; weak China data weighs on market
RE
10/17First Quantum Acknowledges Pangaea Stake, Talks With Jiangxi Copper
DJ
10/17First Quantum shares jump after Jiangxi Copper-backed firm boosts stake
RE
10/17First Quantum Minerals Up Just Over 15%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase..
DJ
10/17First Quantum Shares Rise as Jiangxi-Backed Pangaea Raises Stake
DJ
10/17China copper smelters hike Q4 treatment charge floor ahead of 2020 talks
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME COPPER CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group