Chilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco,
the world's largest copper producer, has registered a total
3,215 COVID-19 infections and nine deaths due to the pandemic,
the chairman of the firm said on Monday, as pressure rises on
production of the red metal.
Board Chairman Juan Benavides said 2,473 workers had already
recovered while 37 remain hospitalized, according to comments
made to a mining commission made up of lower-house lawmakers and
confirmed by Codelco.
Chile's copper miners have largely maintained output despite
soaring case numbers in the South American country, though
pressure has been mounting for companies to strengthen safety
measures, even potentially at the expense of production.
Unions at Codelco, which has a workforce of about 60,000
including contract workers, said last week that nearly 3,000
workers had been infected.
Some unions and social groups have called on Codelco and
other miners to halt operations around the mining hub of Calama,
a desert city surrounded by some of Chile's largest copper
deposits.
Chile's mining minister told Reuters this month that the
government will prioritize the health of workers in its vital
mining sector, even if it affects production.
