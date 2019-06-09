Log in
LME COPPER CASH
China May copper imports fall 10% on prior month - Reuters calculations

06/09/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's unwrought copper imports fell 9.9% from the previous month to 365,000 tonnes in May, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Monday, in a bearish sign for economic growth in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Arrivals of unwrought copper, including anode, refined and semi-finished copper products for the first five months of the year came to 1.95 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs data showed.

May imports were down from 405,000 tonnes in April and down 22% from 470,000 tonnes in May 2018.

(This story corrects percentage drop in headline, paragraph 1 to about 10 pct, not 2.5%; corrects May imports in paragraph 1 to 365,000 tonnes, not 395,000 tonnes; corrects yr-on-yr drop in paragraph 3 to 22%, not 16%)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

