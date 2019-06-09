China May copper imports fall 10% on prior month - Reuters calculations

Arrivals of unwrought copper, including anode, refined and semi-finished copper products for the first five months of the year came to 1.95 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs data showed.

May imports were down from 405,000 tonnes in April and down 22% from 470,000 tonnes in May 2018.

