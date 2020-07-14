China's June unwrought copper imports rise to record 656,483 tonnes

* Imports helped by arbitrage window, improved demand
-analyst
* June aluminium exports down by a third
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China's unwrought
copper imports climbed 50% in June from the previous month,
customs data showed on Tuesday, buoyed by cheaper prices of
overseas metal, increased manufacturing activity and scrap
shortages.
Imports by the world's top copper consumer were 656,483
tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said,
the highest figure ever published for a single month according
to Reuters calculations. The customs department typically
publishes a joint number for the first two months of the year.
June's number was up from 436,030.6 tonnes in May, and
double the 326,000 tonnes imported in June 2019.
In the first half of 2020, imports totalled 2.84 million
tonnes, up 25% year-on-year, customs said.
Factory activity in China ended a coronavirus-dominated
first half by expanding at a stronger pace in June after the
government lifted lockdowns.
Another boost to June shipments was an open arbitrage
between Shanghai and London copper prices making it
cheaper to import than buy domestically. Dwindling quotas for
scrap copper imports also left consumers seeking other forms of
the metal.
"A favourable arbitrage window helped copper imports," said
He Tianyu, CRU Group's China copper demand analyst, speaking
after the numbers were released. "The recovery of China demand
was also very strong, driven by the construction and
infrastructure sectors."
June imports of copper concentrate was at 1.59 million
tonnes, down nearly 6% from 1.691 million tonnes in May but up
8.4% from last June.
Concentrate imports for first half of 2020 stood at 10.84
million tonnes, up 3% year-on-year, according to customs data.
June aluminium exports fell 7.5% to 354,038 tonnes from
382,934.5 tonnes in May, the lowest since February 2019, as
overseas demand remains weak amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Exports were also down 30% from last June. China is the
world's biggest producer and exporter of aluminium.
(Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing and Emily Chow in Shanghai;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)