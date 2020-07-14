China's record crude oil, copper imports are more history lesson than predictor: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 14 (Reuters) - China's imports
of crude oil and copper surged to records in June, while iron
ore hit the highest in 33 months, but the factors that drove the
surge are already fading into history.
There is little doubt the June trade data released on
Tuesday was robust and will serve to confirm the prevailing
market view that China is in the midst of a V-shaped economic
recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But there is always a risk of reading too much into the
data, especially when a variety of likely once-off factors
helped drive the record imports.
Crude oil imports in June leapt to 53.18 million tonnes,
equivalent to 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd), up 34% from
the same month in 2019 and easily eclipsing the previous record
high of 11.3 million bpd in May.
The import surge is the result of a price war that broke out
in March between Saudi Arabia and Russia over whether to extend
output restrictions by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
For a brief period there was no agreement, causing crude oil
prices to crater, a situation made worse by the rapid,
simultaneous spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Beijing - buying for the country's strategic petroleum
reserves (SPR) - and Chinese refiners took advantage of the
collapse in oil prices to 21-year lows to snap up volumes well
in excess of actual demand for consumption.
These cargoes started arriving in May and will likely
continue through July, but the bulk of arrivals were in June,
hence the record imports.
It's been reported that coastal storage tanks are nearly
full and ports remain congested as China struggles to offload
and store all the crude it purchased.
The glut, coupled with the recovery in prices after OPEC+
agreed to deepen and extend output cuts, will likely curb
China's oil imports from August onwards.
It's worth noting that China's exports of refined fuels have
been trending lower, with June at 3.87 million tonnes, down from
May's 3.98 million and April's 8 million.
This implies China's refiners are finding it harder to get
customers as much of Asia and the rest of the world struggle to
contain the coronavirus pandemic and restart stalled economies.
If Chinese refiners cannot find enough overseas buyers for
refined products excess to local demand, it may result in them
trimming crude processing in the second half of 2020.
COPPER SURGE
China's imports of unwrought copper last month ballooned to
656,483 tonnes, a record high and up from 436,030 tonnes in May
and 50% above the 326,000 tonnes in June last year.
Similar to crude oil, though, the robust copper imports were
largely a reflection of factors that have already faded from
view, mainly cheap international prices for the metal that
opened an arbitrage window to higher prices in Shanghai.
This rewarded traders who imported copper rather than buying
the refined metal from domestic refiners.
Further proof of this dynamic is that imports of ores and
concentrates were 1.59 million tonnes in June, down almost 6%
from May's 1.69 million.
The recovery of copper prices in London in recent weeks have
eroded the appeal of buying on the international market for
Chinese traders, meaning imports may stabilise in coming months.
While not quite a record, iron ore imports rose to 101.68
million tonnes, the most since October 2017, up 17% from May and
35% from June last year.
For iron ore, the story is more nuanced, with strong demand
from Chinese steel mills meeting worries over supply from number
two exporter Brazil, one of the countries worst affected by the
coronavirus pandemic.
While the situation in Brazil remains uncertain, it's likely
Chinese steel mills will continue to stock up on iron ore, just
in case there is a disruption.
This may ultimately result in a pull forward in imports,
especially if Brazil does manage to maintain exports despite its
coronavirus woes.
Overall, China's exceptionally strong imports of crude oil,
copper and iron ore amount to little more than a history lesson.
Whether the strength continues beyond July will depend on
China maintaining its economic recovery, how the rest of the
world shapes up, and whether Beijing's geopolitical tensions
with Washington come to the fore once more.
