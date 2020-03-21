Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 01:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Labourer works at cold-rolling mill of Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on outskirts of Wuhan

Steel and copper inventories in China fell this week for the first time in months, exchange and consultancy data showed, as downstream metal consumers severely hit by the coronavirus come closer to restoring normal operations.

Total steel product stocks in China stood at 37.05 million tonnes as of Thursday, according to Mysteel. That was down 4.8% from 38.91 million tonnes a week earlier and marked the first drop since Dec. 19 as the traditional stock build ahead of the Lunar New Year was exacerbated by a virus-driven collapse in demand.

Inventories of copper <CU-STX-SGH>> in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% from last week's near four-year high to 377,247 tonnes, the first dip since Jan. 10.

In the virus epicentre of Hubei province, fabricators of copper products - widely used in power and construction - have not fully restored production but companies everywhere else in China essentially have, an industry official overseeing the sector said on Friday.

"Medium-to-large sized firms that have resumed production are mainly back to pre-epidemic levels," the official said.

Industrial output in China contracted at its sharpest pace in 30 years in the first two months of 2020 but this week's inventory declines indicate manufacturing and construction are returning to normal, with the country reporting no locally transmitted new virus cases for three days running.

"We were only allowed to send limited products for some infrastructure projects before," one China-based steel trader said. "But this week orders for a few property construction sites were also approved."

The picture outside China, however, is bleak, with transport restrictions around the world set to hit consumption.

"Metals will suffer in the coming weeks from lack of physical demand," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. "With, it seems, the exception of China, stocks wherever they may be held will grow."

ShFE zinc stocks <ZN-STX-SGH> also declined this week, falling 0.9% to 168,325 tonnes and lead stocks plunged 31.9% to a four-month low.

Inventories of aluminium <AL-STX-SGH>, meanwhile, nudged up another 2.8% to their highest since May last year.

About 65% of Chinese aluminium fabricators are back at work, up 25 percentage points from February, research house Antaike said on Thursday, adding that operating rates at aluminium foil producers had risen to more than 85%.

By Min Zhang and Tom Daly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
01:11aChina steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
RE
03/20ANTOFAGASTA : to slow expansion of copper mine in Chile on coronavirus
RE
03/20Glencore Says No Material Disruption to Businesses, Supply Chain from Pandemi..
DJ
03/19COPPER : Echoing recession fears, gold's value rockets versus silver, copper
RE
03/18Rio Tinto Temporarily Suspends Operations at Utah Mine After Earthquake
DJ
03/18Materials Down As Copper Flashes Recession Signal -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/18SUMITOMO METAL MINING : Teck Resources halts Chile copper expansion due to coron..
RE
03/17Materials Up As U.S. Unveils Stimulus Plans -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/17Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : slows Peru copper project construction due to national quaranti..
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group