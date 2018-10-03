Congo copper output seen up 12 pct to 1.2 mln T: chamber of mines
10/03/2018 | 12:42pm CEST
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top producer, is expected to rise 11.6 percent to 1.2 million tonnes by end-2018, the Chamber of Mines said in a presentation on Wednesday.
Gold production is seen rising 22.6 percent to 28,539 kg while cobalt output is expected to increase 33 percent to 98,449 tonnes it said.
