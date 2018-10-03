Log in
Congo copper output seen up 12 pct to 1.2 mln T: chamber of mines

10/03/2018 | 12:42pm CEST
Machinery is seen at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper plant in Kambove, in the southern region of Katanga

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top producer, is expected to rise 11.6 percent to 1.2 million tonnes by end-2018, the Chamber of Mines said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Gold production is seen rising 22.6 percent to 28,539 kg while cobalt output is expected to increase 33 percent to 98,449 tonnes it said.

(Reporting by David Lewis; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)

